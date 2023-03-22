Aquatic Centre in Fort Nelson closed

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Aquatic Centre in Fort Nelson will be closed until further notice due to water quality issues, according to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM).
The municipality said routine water testing led to the identification of water quality issues.
🏊♂️ ⚠️ Effective immediately, the Aquatic Centre will be closed for all programs to address water quality issues identified as a result of routine testing. Reopening will be announced once all treatment is complete and it can be confirmed that the water quality has improved.— NRRM (@NorthernRockies) March 22, 2023
All programs will be suspended while the issues are addressed.
The NRRM will announce the centre’s reopening once treatment is completed and water quality has improved.

