Aquatic Centre in Fort Nelson closed

The Aquatic Centre in Fort Nelson will be closed until further notice due to water quality issues, according to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM).
Fort Nelson Aquatic Centre. (NRRM)

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Aquatic Centre in Fort Nelson will be closed until further notice due to water quality issues, according to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM).

The municipality said routine water testing led to the identification of water quality issues.

All programs will be suspended while the issues are addressed.

The NRRM will announce the centre’s reopening once treatment is completed and water quality has improved.

