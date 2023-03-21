YMCA BC partners with Taylor to operate pool

TAYLOR, B.C. — YMCA BC will begin operating the Taylor Community Pool this summer in partnership with the District of Taylor.
The pool has been shut down since 2019 due to the pandemic and its impact on staffing. The district approached YMCA BC earlier in 2023 about running the pool.
YMCA BC will oversee the pool’s operation, staff and implementation of any policies, while the district will oversee maintenance.
“After a couple of tumultuous years, this partnership with the YMCA has provided the district
with the ability to offer the community their much-loved seasonal pool,” said Moira Green,
Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Taylor.
“As well, the YMCA brings years of experience and deep knowledge and capacity. We are looking forward to a great season.”
YMCA BC owns eight health, fitness and aquatic facilities across the province, including the Prince George Family YMCA and the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre.
“Our YMCA is thrilled to be chosen to be the operator of the seasonal pool for the District of
Taylor,” said Amanda Alexander, vice president of the YMCA of Northern BC.
“At the YMCA, we know firsthand the importance of having access to aquatic facilities; pools promote physical activity and are a place for people of all ages to connect while developing vital life skills, including water safety.”
According to the YMCA, the Taylor Community Pool will officially reopen after the May long weekend, though fees are still being finalized. Once available, information will be available on the YMCA of Northern BC’s website.
To address the shortage of aquatics staff, YMCA BC is also offering grants to assist in covering the costs of recertifying or obtaining the National Lifeguard certification. For more information on the grants, email [email protected]
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.