Winter tires, chains still required even though spring is here

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Drivers are being reminded that even though spring has officially arrived, winter tires and chains are still required until March 31st.
Road Safety at Work, which manages the Shift into Winter Campaign, said some requirements may extend until April 30th and will be marked as such. Drivers can find requirements for provincial highways by heading to the Government of B.C.’s and DriveBC’s websites.
“As spring arrives, we naturally start to think about how much longer we need to use winter tires. The answer is based on safety, not the season,” said Trace Acres, spokesperson for the Shift into Winter campaign.
Winter tires have better traction and stopping performance when temperatures drop, as well as on wet, snow or icy roads, compared to all-season or summer tires.
“The difference in traction can be the difference between you reaching your destination safely or you and your passengers being in a serious crash,” said Acres.
Shift into Winter recommends reducing speeds and checking tire air pressure.
“We need to be thinking how to get to our destination safely instead of getting there quickly. You can never be sure how your vehicle or other drivers will react in wet or icy conditions,” Acres said.
DriveBC.ca can also be checked for road and weather conditions before travelling. Shift into Winter recommends avoiding driving when weather and road conditions aren’t favourable, if possible.
Shift into Winter is a provincial initiative supported by the Winter Driving Safety Alliance and managed by Road Safety at Work.
For more information, visit Shift Into Winter or Road Safety At Work’s website.
