Taylor passes policy on firefighter status for council

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor has adopted a policy to allow sitting members of council or the mayor to maintain their status as a firefighter.
The new policy was initially discussed in December 2022 and adopted by council at their most recent meeting on March 20th.
Mayor Brent Taillefer recused himself from the meeting for the duration of the discussion of this policy and its adoption. Taillefer has been a volunteer firefighter with Taylor Fire Rescue for 17 years.
The proposal outlines what can and cannot be done should a member of council or mayor serve simultaneously as a firefighter with Taylor Fire Rescue.
The policy states that elected officials will be able to continue to respond to calls and perform regular training and duties, but they are not allowed to be remunerated for services or participate in officer meetings.
According to chief administrative officer Moira Green, the policy is meant to preserve the efforts of volunteer firefighters in the community while maintaining transparency.
The full report from the District of Taylor can be read below:
