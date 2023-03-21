Monday’s power outage caused by wrapped power lines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The power outage Monday afternoon in Fort St. John was caused by power lines becoming wrapped around one another, according to BC Hydro.
Bob Gammer, with BC Hydro, said crews responded to the call, found wires wrapped around each other, made the repairs, and restored power.
Gammer said the cause wasn’t apparent, but similar outages have been caused by a vehicle contacting the lines or the power pole with enough momentum for the lines to sway and contact each other. Gammer said the driver might not have even noticed.
The outage lasted from 12:07 p.m. to 1:25 p.m., affecting approximately 2,122 customers.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.