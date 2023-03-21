Monday’s power outage caused by wrapped power lines

The power outage Monday afternoon was caused by power lines becoming wrapped around one another, according to BC Hydro.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The power outage Monday afternoon in Fort St. John was caused by power lines becoming wrapped around one another, according to BC Hydro.

Bob Gammer, with BC Hydro, said crews responded to the call, found wires wrapped around each other, made the repairs, and restored power.

Gammer said the cause wasn’t apparent, but similar outages have been caused by a vehicle contacting the lines or the power pole with enough momentum for the lines to sway and contact each other. Gammer said the driver might not have even noticed.

The outage lasted from 12:07 p.m. to 1:25 p.m., affecting approximately 2,122 customers.

