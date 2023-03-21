City to hold public meeting on community garden

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is organizing a town hall session to chat with residents about the future of the community garden.
The garden, currently located on the Church of the Resurrection property, was previously managed by the Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) before the closure of their offices in October 2022.
With nobody managing the garden, the city has launched a survey and planned a community town hall meeting to discuss the garden’s future.
Mayor Lilia Hansen said the city wants the community garden to thrive.
“Community gardens are healthy for our community. They contribute in a positive way to local food security, mental well-being, and make our urban areas safer and more liveable,” said Hansen.
The town hall will be held on April 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Festival Plaza, and the survey will be open until April 9th.
For more information about the community gardens or the Let’s Talk campaign, visit the city’s website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.