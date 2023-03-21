City removes High on Ice slides

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Spring is around the corner in the Energetic City, which also brings the closing of ice rinks and slides.
Due to safety concerns, the City of Fort St. John announced that the MNP High on Ice Winter Fest ice slides were closed Monday morning.
The Kin Park ice surface was also recently closed due to the warming weather, though the Mathew’s Park Skating Ribbon remains open.
The High on Ice sculptures were taken down earlier in March due to safety concerns after being on display for over two weeks.
For updates on winter activities in the city, visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.
