Chamber hosts luncheon with MLA Davies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon with Peace River North MLA Dan Davies to discuss the 2023 provincial budget on March 20th.
The luncheon was hosted by chamber CEO Kathleen Connolly and is the first event held by the chamber this year.
During the luncheon, Davies shared a presentation on the 2023 provincial budget, which included some of the major areas that impact the region, such as health care, and the lack of detail on the resource sector.
It was a pleasure to present to the @fsjchamber on the 2023 provincial budget. Not a lot of great news for us in the north nor for resource communities. This is not a budget that provided hope to British Columbians pic.twitter.com/7FrGn0WBIw— Dan Davies (@Daniel_Davies) March 21, 2023
Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss the presentation afterwards.
Davies stated he thought the event had a good turnout considering how long it had been since residents were able to meet in person.
“This is kind of the first chamber meeting in quite some time in person,” said Davies.
“We had a good turnout from the agriculture sector, small and large businesses. We had non-profits here, so it’s really good to have that mix.”
Davies continued, saying hosting meetings like this would benefit the community as it allows residents to better understand more complex political topics.
“If we can pull out the critical pieces of that document and present it in digestible bites, that’s what this is about,” Davies said.
“And I think it’s important that people understand these pieces are our concerns. Not ours as the party, but ours as a region. These are big concerns that I brought forward today, so it’s important to get them out.”
Connolly remarked that it was great to see residents coming out and engaging in the conversation.
“I think MLA Davies really brought to the attention things that the business community needs to understand about the budget,” said Connolly.
“I think it was a great opportunity to have those conversations.”
Connolly said the next chamber luncheon would be held on April 21st and will cover the new Treaty 8 and Blueberry River First Nation agreements.
