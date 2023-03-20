U15 Tier 1 BC Hockey Championships underway in Fort St. John

The Northeast BC Trackers are hosting the U15 Tier 1 BC Hockey Championships 2023 this week at the North Peace Arena.
By Sports March 20, 2023 1 minute of reading
Opening Ceremonies of U15 Tier 1 BC Championships 2023. (Lilia Hansen, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast BC Trackers are hosting the 2023 U15 Tier 1 BC Hockey Championships at the North Peace Arena this week.

The eight-team championship kicked off on Saturday with a banquet and will end with the gold medal game on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The U15 Trackers beat the East Kootenay Avalanche 7-3 on Sunday night in their first game of the tournament.

Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen welcomed the athletes and families that travelled to Fort St. John for the championships in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

“Fort St. John has become the sport tourism hub of Northern British Columbia due in part to the amazing volunteers and world-class facilities,” Hansen said in the post.

“On behalf of City Council, I wish you the best of luck. Play hard, play safe and have fun!

The Trackers’ next game will be against the North Central Bobcats Monday evening. Due to the power outage in Fort St. John Monday afternoon, the puck drop was pushed back to 8 p.m.

