Simple Kitchen and Bathroom Upgrades

Spring is considered by many to be a season of rejuvenation. The birds fly back from the winter, the snow starts to melt, and many take this opportunity to declutter. If you’re looking for a refresh, doing some simple renovations to your bathroom and kitchen are great options. Here are some easy ideas for you to try out.
Refresh Your Kitchen
A complete kitchen renovation can be hugely expensive when you factor in the cost of replacing the appliances, flooring and countertops. But there are some DIY options to spruce up the busiest room in your home that won’t break your back or your budget. Try wallet- and work-friendly updates to these areas:
Cabinet Colour
Replacing your cabinets is pricey and messy. But you’ll amaze yourself with how much personality a fresh coat of paint can add to your kitchen. Brighten up dark doors to create a bright, clean and airy feel. Take plain white cabinets and drawers, and paint on a layer of mahogany sophistication. Feeling bold? Paint with a bright accent colour like red or blue to really let that part of your kitchen pop. Switch out the hardware to a new metal and you’ll end up with completely new cabinetry.
The Lighting
The great thing about swapping your lighting setup is that it will enhance all your other DIY choices. Go with a central hanging light for a classic feel, or a set of track lights to put the spotlight exactly where you want it. Many kitchens have an unused light fixture in the ceiling, so you can even add a second set of lights without having to worry about rewiring or tearing into the ceiling.
Your Faucet
DIY that makes an impact doesn’t have to mean everything but the kitchen sink. A new faucet is easy to install, and it can make a surprising difference to the feel of your kitchen. Look for one that matches form with function: a pull-down faucet will let you more easily keep the sink pristine. A timeless design with a modern feel can fit into just about any kitchen.
Create a Spa-Like Bathroom
Who wouldn’t want a spa-inspired bathroom in their home? While you might think you can not afford it, with a few strategic updates you can transform a utilitarian space into one you want to spend all day pampering yourself in. Here are a few suggestions to help you get the best value for your money:
Top-of-the-Line Textiles
Never underestimate the power of fresh, fluffy towels to create those resort hotel or Scandinavian spa vibes. So, invest in quality hand and bath towels in soothing tones and soft textures. While you’re at it, pick up a fabric shower curtain in a pretty pattern and use a curtain liner to protect it from splashes.
Attractive Artwork
Many of us forget to accessorize our bathrooms, but artwork can help define the style of the whole space. Think black-and-white photos of a sandy beach or cute and colourful prints by a local artist. Just make sure the pieces are framed with a sealed back to avoid mildew and warping. Modern ceramic or glass sculptures are also interesting and durable options.
Splurge-Worthy Sinks
A sleek sink can elevate the look and feel of your entire bathroom, without an investment in an expensive and disruptive renovation. The colours and styles you choose can also have a major impact. For example, a matte black is great for a farmhouse aesthetic, while a trendy bronze feels chicer.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.