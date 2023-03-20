Kin Park ice surfaces closed

The Kin Park outdoor ice surfaces are now closed for the season.
By News March 20, 2023 1 minute of reading
A picture of a boarded ice rink on a sunny day with snow shovels leaning against the boards.
Kin Park’s boarded ice rink. (City of Fort St. John Recreation, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Kin Park outdoor ice surfaces are now closed for the season.

According to the City of Fort St. John, crews are trying to maintain the outdoor rinks but have decided to close the ice surfaces at Kin Park due to sun exposure and melting.

The Mathews Park Skating Ribbon remains open at this time.

For updates on the rinks open in the city, visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.

