Gas costs to decrease for Fort Nelson residents

FORT NELSON, B.C. — FortisBC has received approval from the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) to decrease the cost of gas for all customers by $1.00 per gigajoule.
The decrease will decrease the gas rate from $5.159 to $4.159 per gigajoule.
For Fort Nelson residents, the change will lead to a decrease in monthly bills of approximately nine per cent, or about $10.40.
Vice-president of energy supply and resource development at FortisBC, Joe Mazza, said they understood the importance of energy in a household budget and would continue to support their customers.
“The cost of gas rate decrease will undoubtedly be welcomed and provide some relief to our customers on their gas bills, especially at a time when other living expenses are high,” Mazza said.
In January, the BCUC approved Fortis BC’s application to change common delivery rates and cost of gas rates for the Fort Nelson Service Area. These changes will result in an estimated total bill increase of approximately $5 or 0.5 per cent for 2023.
The new changes will take effect on April 1st, 2023, and extend until June 30th.
