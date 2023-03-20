Court Report: March 13th to 17th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from March 13th to 17th, 2023.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 13th, 2023 sentencing:
Jason Marshall Parry (born 1977)
Parry was sentenced to pay a $1,001 fine and a 15-cent victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime, for failing to report required information concerning an incident in Terrace, B.C., on August 8th, 2020. Parry was also charged a $501 fine and another 15-cent victim surcharge for using or operating a vehicle within a prohibited area for the August 8th incident.
Nile Peder David Sinnes (born 1998)
Sinnes was sentenced to pay a $1,001 fine and a 15-cent victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime, for failing to report required information.
He was also charged a $501 fine and another 15-cent victim surcharge for using or operating a vehicle in a prohibited area. Both are related to an incident in Fort St. John on August 1st, 2020.
Peter Sinnes (born 1971)
Sinnes was sentenced to pay a $1,001 fine and a 15-cent victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime, for failing to report required information. He was also charged a $501 fine and another 15-cent victim surcharge for using or operating a vehicle in a prohibited area. Both charges are related to an incident in Fort St. John in late July and early August of 2020
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 13th, 2023 sentencing:
Jerald Andrew Kimmie (born 1970)
Kimmie was found guilty of failing to stop for police in Cecil Lake on December 7th, 2021. He was given a $500 fine, a 12-month probation order and a $75 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Justin Robert Hill (born 1981)
Hill was found guilty of making a false pretence over $5,000. A false pretence is through a contract or directly obtaining anything by which theft may be committed or causes it to be delivered to another person, according to the Criminal of Canada. Hill was sentenced to a six-month conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served within Fort St. John, and given a probation order of 18 months. He was also given a restitution order of $19,630, which requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime. He was charged a $300 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 16th, 2023 sentencing:
Hussein Ali Matar (born 1976)
Matar was found guilty of fraud of $5,000 or under. Matar was sentenced to a two-year less-a-day conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served within Fort St. John, a two-year probation order and a restitution order of $1,000, which requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, March 13th, 2023 sentencing:
Brittany Virginia Jane Calliou (born 1995)
Calliou was found guilty of driving while prohibited or while her license was suspended for an incident in Dawson Creek on February 22nd, 2022. She was given a $2,000 fine, a two-year prohibition from driving and a $300 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, March 14th, 2023 sentencing:
Keith Alexander McKay (born 1992)
McKay was found guilty of breaching his probation order and was sentenced to a 30-day conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served within Dawson Creek, and a 12-month probation order. He was also found guilty of theft and sentenced to a 60-day conditional sentence.
Brian Alexander Mooney (born 1987)
Mooney was found guilty of breaching his probation order and sentenced to an 18-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
He was also found guilty of theft of $5,000 or under and sentenced to a 12-month probation order.
Wyatt Morgen Sadlier (2002)
Sadlier was found guilty of assault for an incident in Dawson Creek on August 21st, 2022. He was sentenced to a one-year $500 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.