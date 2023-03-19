Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Our Own Events

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
We are excited to announce that we are hosting our very own community event! On April 15, we are hosting a wine-tasting event in partnership with Northern Lights Winery!
There are a couple of reasons why we wanted to host an event: it’s a great opportunity to connect with you, our readers, and to provide a fun evening for people to enjoy! We want to be more than just a website where you find out about local politics or the latest news on 100th Street construction. Our goal for 2023 is to attend more events as well as host more of our own. If you have an idea for an event, let us know! We are proud to be the voice of the Peace and we look forward to meeting y’all in person!
For this event, our hope is that it’ll be fun for wine aficionados and newbies alike. The experts from Northern Lights will share information on their selection as well as tips for wine drinking in general. Plus, partial proceeds will be donated to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society. Click the button below to learn more about the event and to buy tickets:
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of March 12 to 18, 2023
- Kiara Agnew’s Body Returning Home: last week, we shared the tragic story of her death. This week, we had an update that her body is being returned to Canada.
- Explicit Content for Fort Nelson Students: sex education is important for everyone, but the students in Fort Nelson got more than they bargained for. Eventually, even Northern Health made a statement on the snafu.
- Auction Fundraiser: it’s always amazing how much people in the Peace are willing to help their neighbours. This blog is coming out after the event already occurred so look out for a follow-up on how this event went.
Thanks for Reading!
