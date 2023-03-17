Wild Women Grow fest looking for volunteers, sponsors

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Wild Women Grow festival is gearing up for its second year, and the planning partners are looking for volunteers and sponsors.
After the success of last year’s first event, festival creator and planner Lorenne Tilson said since applications for vendors and facilitators have been opened, they’ve been pouring in, but what they’re looking for now are volunteers and sponsors.
“I just wanna make sure that we can really make it magical by having enough on hand,” Tilson said.
She is also excited to work with her new partner, Becky Mercereau, another local mom.
“She has a really wonderful personality type that’s really gonna bring some life to the festival,” Tilson said.
A couple of vendors and performers from last year’s festival will be returning, and though there isn’t a concrete schedule yet, she said, “it’s looking pretty great so far.”
Another aspect Tilson would like to add to 2023’s festival is an artist that could organize a collaborative art project for all attendees to participate in so that once the event wraps up, they end up with one big, exciting piece.
The creator and planner said last year’s festival was amazing, and she was surprised by it.
“I found myself in a lot of, ‘wow, I can’t believe this is happening’ moments,” Tilson said.
“It was very impactfully healing to all of these women. I watched so many women, as well as myself, go through unexpectedly some really deep, dark shadow work and come out at the end just glowing… It was really something magical, and I’m so excited to be able to recreate that this year.”
Though yet to be on sale, early bird tickets will be available on April 1st for a substantial discount, but only a limited amount of tickets will be sold at this rate. Regular tickets go on sale May 1st.
The festival begins at 9 a.m. on August 5th and will run until August 6th at 5 p.m. Camping will be available starting August 4th.
For more information and to volunteer, follow Wild Women Grow Festival on Facebook or visit its website.
Email [email protected] or fill out the contact form for further questions or to sponsor the event.
