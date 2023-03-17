Single-lane, alternating traffic in Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. — Highway 97 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in the Pine Pass due to a vehicle incident involving a semi-truck.
The RCMP received a call about the incident on Thursday before 6 p.m. Police say no injuries were reported.
According to DriveBC, the incident took place between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road.
There is no indication of when the road will fully reopen.
For updates, visit DriveBC’s website.
