Fort St. John North Peace Museum update: upcoming events for spring

The North Peace Historical Society, staff, and volunteers put a lot of work into operating the Fort St. John North Peace Museum, but we also like to have fun on the job! It’s a real joy when we can come up with a new event that’s exciting to plan and that we think our visitors will really enjoy.
One of our volunteers sparked the idea for an April Fools’ Day Search and Find. If you enjoy spotting coffee cups or road lines in historical movies or finding items that don’t belong, then this activity is for you!
The North Peace Historical Society is offering free admission to the museum on Friday, March 31st, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors and families need to find 1-3 modern items (such as McDonald’s cups, cereal boxes, and toys) that don’t belong in each of our historical exhibits.
Donations and/or gift shop purchases are welcome as they help our non-profit to preserve and present the history of Fort St. John and the North Peace in innovative ways.
Behind the scenes, volunteers continue to scan the Alaska Highway News and identify our collection of Schubert negatives. We’ve responded to 41 inquiries this year. Our archives team answers a variety of historical requests, and the first 30 minutes of research are always free!
Need something to do this spring? Check out our free animal footprint kit (available at the museum starting Friday, April 14, for as long as supplies last. Celebrate the biodiversity of the North Peace through this take-home kit sponsored by Burger King. This kit introduces children ages 3-12 and their families to notable local animals, from beaver to lynx. Discover fun facts about wildlife in the Peace Region and learn what their footprints look like. Create your own animal footprints with salt dough. Use your knowledge to pair animals to their footprints in a matching game. 100 kits are available.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.