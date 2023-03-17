Fort St. John Arts Council looking for 2023 banner artists

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Arts Council has submissions open for its street banner project, with this year’s theme being “Our Agricultural Heritage.”
Through the project, four separate banners will be displayed in pairs along 100th Street and 100th Avenue.
The council suggests designs be simple and bold with only one to three items and no more than three to four colour screens.
Keeping with the project’s theme, the council said that preference will be given to artists with past and present ties to the Peace region.
The last group of banners installed by the arts council featured art from Doig River and Blueberry River First Nations artists and were revealed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Submissions for the art council’s street banner project close on March 31st.
For more information or to submit a design, email the Fort St. John Arts Council at [email protected].
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.