NRRM to obtain housing for new physician

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) recently had closed discussions concerning obtaining a house for a doctor set to arrive in the community later this year.
A report by NRRM staff said the community is expecting the arrival of two physicians in 2023, with one arriving in April and the other arriving at some point in the late summer or early fall.
The report detailed that after taking an inventory stock of properties with the Recruitment, Retention, Education, and Training Incentive program (RRETI), the district did not have enough houses to accommodate both incoming physicians.
The NRRM owns two single-family homes and two lease properties for healthcare workers in the area. The physician arriving in April will be given a currently vacant single-family home.
According to the report, NRRM staff investigated a number of properties and options for purchasing and leasing for the second incoming doctor and their family. Multiple variables were considered, including size, location, and whether or not the property had a garage.
Staff offered up two options to council at their committee of the whole meeting on March 13th. The first option was to purchase a property for an undisclosed amount, and the second option was to lease a property for an undisclosed amount.
Due to the nature of the discussion about real estate and the potential purchase of property, the discussion and decision were moved to a closed meeting.
In October 2022, the NRRM announced the RRETI program as part of the district’s healthcare recruitment and retention plan.
The program provides several supports, including financial, housing, and settlement assistance. Opportunities are also offered through the program for local healthcare workers that received training elsewhere before returning to the community.
The full staff report on physician housing can be read below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.