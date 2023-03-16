Northeast B.C. students take part in Skills Canada

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Students from across northeast B.C. gained knowledge on their potential career paths during a Skills Canada competition earlier this month in Dawson Creek.
School Districts 59, 60 and 81 all took part in the competition on March 3rd at Northern Lights College.
Skills Canada helps students prepare for chosen skilled careers through competitions, in-school programs, online challenges and young women’s conferences, according to Skills Canada BC’s website.
Brian Campbell, SD 60 principal of careers and international education, said students competed in skilled events based on their chosen profession.
They were split into whether they were in secondary school or enrolled in Northern Lights College.
“It’s a skills competition, so the students are given a task to complete at the event,” Campbell explained.
He said typically, students are given a set of blueprints or a plan, materials and a set amount of time to complete the task.
“Once they’ve completed it, then they’re judged on how they’ve done,” Campbell said.
“They’re typically judged by either post-secondary instructors or industry professionals, or a combination of both. They’re volunteer judges.”
The district principal said the criteria might vary slightly depending on the task but typically includes safety and knowledge of the material.
Those who placed first in their chosen field during the annual competition have the opportunity to head to provincials. This year, provincials will be held in Abbotsford in April.
The competitions were in skilled careers such as carpentry, hairstyling, video production and welding.
Below is a list of the competitions and the winners:
