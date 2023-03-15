Northern Vac Walking Track closing for ice removal, floor installation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Vac Walking Track, inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre, will be closed from March 20th to 26th, and residents aren’t happy.
The City of Fort St. John made the announcement on social media on Monday due to ice removal work being done in the building, as well as new flooring being installed.
Community members commented on the Facebook post, expressing their unhappiness as the closure coincides with the first week of spring break for students.
“You guys couldn’t have picked any other week other then spring break ….. even less for the kids to do during time out of school,” one commenter said.
“Not a smart choice City of Fort St. John Recreation. Reoccurring issue, and just being ignored . Our kids need better,” another added.
According to the city, ice removal happens this time of year annually. The weekend prior is the last weekend needed for local hockey teams and leaves enough time for the annual CKNL Trade Show to get set up.
“…it doesn’t just happen overnight. The ice must be removed, the glass and boards taken down, the bleachers moved, then the trade show crews come in and begin their set up,” stated the city in a Facebook comment responding to residents’ concerns.
Further commenters suggested moving the trade show to later in the year, but as it stands, the CKNL Trade Show will be from April 14th to 16th, 2023.
Thanks for Reading!
