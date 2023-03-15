Duncan Cran Elementary Arctic Winter Games underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — For the first time since 2019, Duncan Cran is hosting its own Arctic Winter Games to raise cultural awareness and self-esteem.
Beginning in 1970, the Arctic Winter Games is a biennial multi-sport event to celebrate and promote northern sport and culture in Canada. Over time, Indigenous sports have become a larger part of the games. Arctic sports, mainly of Inuit origin, became official events in 1974.
In the weeks leading up to spring break, Duncan Cran students can participate in four Inuit games over two weeks in the school’s gym.
“It’s to broaden our approach and education and to encompass and include more of the cultural activities within the educational programming,” Principal Griff Peet said.
“This one’s so naturally tied into the social-emotional learning of self-esteem and wellness and friends and connections.”
The events are the sledge jump, high kick, knee jump and side reach.
The sledge jump is traditionally done over a block with fur on top of it that participants would jump over repeatedly. Instead of a block with fur, the school uses pools noodles, said Peet.
The high kick is a height challenge where students kick a target hanging off a rope.
The side reach is a coordination event where students have to twist and reach an object placed around them without moving their feet. Scoring is based on how far the students can reach.
“Then the knee jump is going from a kneeling position into a jump,” Peet said.
The principal said the knee jump was modified for younger students so they could still participate in the event without feeling left out.
Duncan Cran started the Arctic Winter Games about five years ago but had to stop and modify the games due to the pandemic.
