New energy action framework to “build a better future” for B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. — B.C.’s new energy action framework will ensure oil and gas sector projects fit within the province’s climate commitments, according to the premier’s office.
The new framework will also create new opportunities for citizens in clean energy and technology.
“Our new energy action framework will help us meet our climate targets and build a better future for all British Columbians, especially our kids, and grandkids, in a clean-energy economy,” said Premier David Eby.
“Our work on the climate crisis and our commitment to the next generation requires everyone, including the oil and gas sector, to do their part to reduce emissions. It also requires us to forge a new path forward with clean-energy projects that people and communities can count on. We can and must do both.”
All proposed LNG facilities in or entering the environmental assessment (EA) must pass an emissions test with a credible plan to be net zero by 2030 under the new framework.
The province will also cap emissions for the oil and gas industry to ensure B.C. meets its emissions targets in the sector by 2030.
According to a release, the province will establish a clean-energy and major projects office to accelerate investments into the sector and create sustainable jobs during the transition to a cleaner economy.
The province will also establish a task force through B.C. Hydro to accelerate the process of replacing fossil fuels with technologies that use electricity for energy by powering more infrastructure with renewable electricity.
The release said the framework builds on the recent approval of Cedar LNG, a Haisla Nation-led project that will be the largest First Nations majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada and play a significant role in the economic development of the Haisla Nation.
The project will also reportedly be one of the lowest-emitting facilities of its kind in the world.
The province will reportedly enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Haisla Nation to help reach climate objectives, such as enhancing environmental performance and lowering emissions.
“The Haisla have been stewards of our lands and waters for generations and take our obligation to be stewards of the land and the living things on it with the utmost importance,” said Haisla First Nation Chief Crystal Smith.
“We also believe that bold measures are needed to fight climate change to protect the environment and our way of life while helping to lift Indigenous communities out of poverty.”
The Cedar LNG project will reportedly have an expected export capacity of three million tonnes per year and employ around 500 people during construction.
With files from The Canadian Press.
