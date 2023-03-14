Centennial Park stage to be illuminated for Trans Visibility Day

The Trans Alliance, Friends, Family, and Youth Society asked Fort St. John City Council to proclaim March 31st as Transgender Visibility Day.
A group of people in a wood paneled room. The woman in the center holds a proclamation.
TAFFY board members with Fort St. John City Council (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Trans Alliance, Friends, Family, and Youth Society (TAFFY) asked the Fort St. John City Council to proclaim March 31st as Transgender Visibility Day. 

TAFFY board members Leifington Morrice and Brittany Puttick presented to city council at their meeting on March 13th. 

Puttick said the proclamation would be a “valued acknowledgment” of the lives and contributions of people of all gender identities in Fort St. John. 

“It is a day that focuses on the joy and resilience of the transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit people and serves to bring awareness to the larger community,” Puttick said. 

Morrice continued, asking the city to light up the Centennial Park stage on March 31st in pink, white, and blue in “celebration of our community’s diversity, inclusivity, and equality.” 

“We would love the City’s support with this proclamation and the awareness it could raise,” Morrice said. 

TAFFY has been working in support of the transgender community in Fort St. John in a number of ways, such as hosting coffee social nights and the recent inclusion of a twice-monthly youth group.

At the end of the presentation, Fort St. John City Council proclaimed March 31st as Transgender Visibility Day in Fort St. John. 

To learn more about TAFFY, visit their Facebook page.

