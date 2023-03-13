Water shutoff announced for Hudson’s Hope subdivision

Hudson’s Hope Community Hall and Municipal Offices (File Photo)

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has announced a water shutoff for the Jamieson Subdivision on March 14th. 

According to a release put out by the district, the water shutoff is due to work being done on a water mainline leak. 

The shutoff will impact all properties in the subdivision from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m. when the work is anticipated to be completed. 

The district warns there may be some water discolouration after the work is completed and said to run the tap with cold water until it runs clear again. 

The district is still under a boil water advisory from Northern Health, and drinking water is available at the Public Works Shop Monday to Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. 

For more information, contact the District of Hudson’s Hope at 250-783-9901.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

