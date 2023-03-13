Water shutoff announced for Hudson’s Hope subdivision

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has announced a water shutoff for the Jamieson Subdivision on March 14th.
According to a release put out by the district, the water shutoff is due to work being done on a water mainline leak.
The shutoff will impact all properties in the subdivision from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m. when the work is anticipated to be completed.
The district warns there may be some water discolouration after the work is completed and said to run the tap with cold water until it runs clear again.
The district is still under a boil water advisory from Northern Health, and drinking water is available at the Public Works Shop Monday to Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
For more information, contact the District of Hudson’s Hope at 250-783-9901.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.