North Peace Gymnastics Association receives $1,600

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) received $1,600 in funding for an invitational event in April.
The money comes from BC’s Hosting BC fund for organizations to hold smaller-scale events.
Club manager Chantelle Yates said the funds will be used for seven judges’ travel expenses, such as flights and hotels.
“We have quite a few national or international level judges, so what we wanna do is bring judges here that normally some of our kids wouldn’t get the opportunity to compete in front of,” Yates said.
“We’re very thankful to the Province of British Columbia for helping to provide us with that funding,” Yates said.
The club manager said over 170 athletes are competing from seven clubs in northeastern B.C. and northern Alberta, including clubs from Prince George, B.C. and Valleyview, Alberta.
The NPGA is hosting the competition at North Peace Secondary School on April 15th and 16th from 9 a.m. to about 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $7.
