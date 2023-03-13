UPDATE: Highway 2 open near Pouce Coupe

Highway 2 is closed between Hanna Road and Briar Ridge Road, south of Pouce Coupe, due to a vehicle incident.
By News March 13, 2023 1 minute of reading
A map view showing Dawson Creek and Pouce Coupe, with an incident indicator south of Pouce Coupe.
Where on Highway 2 the road is closed. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 2 is open after a vehicle incident south of Pouce Coupe.

POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Highway 2 is reportedly closed between Hanna Road and Briar Ridge Road, south of Pouce Coupe, due to a vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, all lanes are blocked, and the estimated time of reopening is 1:45 p.m.

A detour is in effect as of 12:47 p.m.

Further updates are expected this afternoon.

Energeticcity.ca contacted the Dawson Creek RCMP, who said the detachment did not receive a report of the incident.

Visit DriveBC for updates and road conditions.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.