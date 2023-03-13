UPDATE: Highway 2 open near Pouce Coupe

UPDATE: Highway 2 is open after a vehicle incident south of Pouce Coupe.
POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Highway 2 is reportedly closed between Hanna Road and Briar Ridge Road, south of Pouce Coupe, due to a vehicle incident.
According to Drive BC, all lanes are blocked, and the estimated time of reopening is 1:45 p.m.
A detour is in effect as of 12:47 p.m.
Further updates are expected this afternoon.
Energeticcity.ca contacted the Dawson Creek RCMP, who said the detachment did not receive a report of the incident.
Visit DriveBC for updates and road conditions.
