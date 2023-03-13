“High demand” leads to waitlist for swimming lessons

The number of swimming lessons offered in the city is lower than the demand due to space and staffing constraints, according to the City of Fort St. John.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The number of swimming lessons offered in the city is lower than the demand due to space and staffing constraints, according to the City of Fort St. John.

A resident recently took to social media to raise the issue with the city after she could not register her son in the next level of swimming lessons.

Ryan Harvey, the city’s communications manager, explained the recreation department staggers lesson end dates with the registration dates to allow those who were previously unable to register a chance to register in the next set of lessons.

He said the city encourages residents to use the waitlist feature on the registration platform, as it allows them to register if there is an opening. 

Harvey said if the waitlist is utilized on the platform, the city can also see where the demand is and make adjustments if possible.

Those who want to register for activities run by the city or to book a facility can visit the city’s registration website.

