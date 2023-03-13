Brad’s Furniture Hit the Lucky Mark

Feeling Lucky?
Play Brad’s Furniture & Appliances Hit the Lucky Mark! Every weekday from 5:30AM to 6:00PM you can win cold hard cash by listening to 100.1 Moose FM. All you have to do to play is guess a number from one to 100 and you could win the jackpot! Brad’s Furniture and Appliances is supported by Brauns Flooring, The Flower Hit, Rip’s Show Re-nu, Mighty Peace Brewing co., CEDA and Westland Insurance.
If you download the 100.1 Moose FM App (RIGHT NOW!!) you will receive lucky notifications about when Brad’s Furniture & Appliances Hit the Lucky Mark is going to be played! Not sure what number is lucky? Look at all the unlucky numbers:
How do I play “Hit the Lucky Mark”?
Every weekday (Monday to Friday) Hit the Lucky Mark will be played on air between the hours of 5:30AM and 6:00PM. Hit the Lucky Mark is played randomly by Dub and Catarina between 5:30AM and 9AM, by Chris between 10AM and 1PM, and by Bernard between 2PM and 6PM. When you hear the Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Hit the Lucky Mark cue to call, or prompt from announcers, you can dial 250-787-2222. If you’re the lucky random caller, you will have a chance to guess any number from 1-100!
I heard the announcement for Hit the Lucky Mark- nobody is answering:
Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Hit the Lucky Mark is a VERY popular contest in Fort St John. Getting through may be hard, and you will have to re-dial us to get through. As the jackpot increases, so will the chances of getting through. So be listening & be ready to call us! There are also Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Hit the Lucky Mark commercials. The only time to play is with an announcer, not during the commercial.
What happens if I win?
Congratulations! If you win, and you Hit the Lucky Mark, you will be contacted by a Promotions Team member at Moose FM to collect a cheque when it’s ready for you.
Can I play again if I win?
Unfortunately, no. When you win a prize from Moose FM you must wait 30 calendar days from the date you last won to win ANY contest with us. If you play a contest and you have recently won, you will not be included into the draw, or be disqualified as a winner.
FULL CONTEST RULES
