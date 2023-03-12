Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Women Who Care

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
Earlier this week, Fort St John saw the return of the 100 Women Who Care event. The goal of this group is to gather 100 women in the community to raise funds for non-profits. This was the first event since 2019 and it ended up being a record-breaking one!
Our very own Shailynn Foster attended the event. Here is what she had to say about the night:
“It was a really great experience to be able to attend the 100 Women Who Care event. Because the event was so full, organizers had to begin squishing people into random tables to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend. My mom, who had bought an early bird ticket, didn’t know there was an option to reserve tables, so we were looking for a spot when one was found for us.
To our surprise, it was a group of three of my old friends that I had known since elementary school. Even my mom remembered them. It was really great for both of us to catch up with the three of them. During the night, I met a few people I had only talked to over the phone, including Kelly Amboe from the Hospital Foundation and Adrienne Greyeyes from Nenan.
Overall, it was a lovely night and such a good idea. I hope to be able to attend more events in the future, whether as media or a contributor.”
If you see any of our staff at an event, make sure to say hi!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of March 5 to 11, 2023
- Dawson Creek Woman Found Dead in Mexico: Kiara Agnew, who worked at Lakeview Credit Union in Dawson Creek, was found unresponsive in a hotel near Playa del Carmen Friday morning. A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide.
- Man Killed by Snow Clearing Equipment: Police say the man had been struck by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing. He was transported to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the injuries sustained. RCMP are still looking for witnesses of the event.
- Nielsen Family Extends Thank You: Tegan Nielsen’s family is extending a thank you to the community for organizing a number of successful fundraisers after a tobogganing accident last year. A GoFundMe set up for the family after Tegan suffered a severe spinal cord injury from the accident on March 9th, 2022, is now at $147,085
