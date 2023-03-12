Earthquakes Canada reports 3.8 magnitude quake near Daajing Giids, B.C.

DAAJING GIIDS, B.C. — A minor earthquake has been recorded on Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Earthquakes Canada reports a 3.8 magnitude quake struck just before 11:30 p.m. PST.
The tremor was recorded 50 km south of Daajing Giids, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The federal agency says the quake was lightly felt in Skidegate and Port Clements.
There are no reports of damage, and none are anticipated.
No tsunami is expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023
The Canadian Press
