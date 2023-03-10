Woman raising funds for her aunt after house fire

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A woman in Grande Prairie has started raising funds for her aunt in Fort Nelson, who lost her home in a fire.
On March 7th, 2023, Rachelle Konschuh’s home burned to the ground, along with all her family’s possessions.
Kayla Klava, Konschuh’s niece, said her aunt’s 13-year-old son was the only person home at the time. Luckily, the young boy got out of the house safely.
“He was in his room, I believe, and when he walked out, the house was on fire,” Klava explained.
Konschuh lived at the house with her two sons and has a daughter living in Grande Prairie.
Klava set up a GoFundMe to help her aunt with expenses as they try to rebuild their lives.
“The boys, they are in boxing. The youngest plays hockey. They’re really involved in the community,” Klava said.
“Rachelle has her own puppy spa. She does pet grooming up there. So they’re very busy, and they’re very involved.”
Konschuh’s niece said they need everything, such as new clothes, shoes, dishes, and “everything that you don’t really think about.”
Klava said Konschuh has located a short-term rental so they don’t have to live out of a hotel for long.
In addition to the GoFundMe Klava started Thursday, the Wolverine Boxing Academy is hosting a barbecue on March 26th to raise money for the family.
Klava said the event will include a 50/50 draw, draws for prizes and a chance to spar with the head coach.
“He’s just gonna spar anybody who wants to spar, and he’s just gonna go as long as he can,” Klava explained.
“It’ll be by donation, and all the funds will go to the family.”
Visit Wolverines Boxing Academy on Facebook for updates on the fundraiser, and visit GoFundMe to donate to Klava’s cause.
The fire is still under investigation.
