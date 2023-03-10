Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate rises in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northeast B.C. reported a 4.1 per cent unemployment rate last month.
February 2023 was the first time in five months that northeast B.C. has been able to report an unemployment rate. The rates were too low to report due to confidentiality requirements.
There were 34,800 northeast B.C. residents employed in February 2023, a decrease of 2,300 compared to January. In February, there were approximately 1,500 people without work in the northeast.
In February 2022, there were 37,400 people employed in the region, with an unemployment rate too low to record.
“We know the global economic headwinds ahead of us – ongoing effects of the pandemic, rising inflation, as well as economic slowdowns – have placed pressure on B.C.’s economy and are presenting real challenges for families and businesses,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.
“That’s why Budget 2023 invests in things that matter most to people, like strengthening public health care, tackling the housing crisis, helping people with rising costs, making our communities safer, and growing a clean and inclusive economy that works for everyone.”
B.C.’s unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent in February, a slight increase from January. During the same time in 2022, the unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent.
The most significant job loss was in the wholesale and retail industry of -7,200, or a -1.6 per cent decrease.
The largest job increase was in the healthcare and social assistance sector, with 8,100 more people employed, or a 2.3 per cent increase.
“Our government is committed to a province where everyone can build and afford a good life, including eliminating wage discrimination and empowering all workers,” Bailey said.
“In February, all of the job growth seen was from women’s employment (14,300+), which speaks to our commitments to a robust, affordable and accessible child care program, which has led the country and driven our employment growth.”
Nationally, the jobless rate increased to 5.1 per cent.
