New mother in critical condition in PG hospital

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A new mom’s health is in critical condition after being transferred to the Prince George hospital from Fort St. John, according to her sister-in-law.
On February 27th, Danielle Creed was rushed to the Fort St. John Hospital with a case of severe pancreatitis, a severe infection and fluid accumulation in her abdomen after giving birth to her daughter. Her sister-in-law, Jennifer Eady, said Friday that Creed has very little blood flow to her pancreas after being moved to Prince George.
Eady said they need to send Creed’s fiance, Michael, her grandma and her daughter, Leia to Prince George to be by her side.
Eady continues to look for monetary support to help the family get to Creed’s side in Prince George with the help of the GoFundMe page she created two days ago.
The latest update follows Creed’s difficult pregnancy and complications after Leia was born.
Eady said she had been in and out of consciousness in the hospital until March 6th, when Creed’s lung collapsed, so she had to be medevaced to the Prince George hospital for further care.
There were concerns that her blood is low in specific minerals, making it unable to hold fluids, causing fluid to continue collecting in her abdomen, Eady explained.
In addition to monetary donations, they are also looking for donations of Enfamil A+ formula for Creed’s daughter.
To donate or to contact Eady about donations, visit the GoFundMe page titled Help Mike Meyer and Danielle Creed.
