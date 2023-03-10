Attempted ATM theft at Dawson Creek Mall

A black pickup truck crashed through the Dawson Creek Mall Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal a couple of ATMs.
By News March 10, 2023 1 minute of reading
A picture of the Dawson Creek Mall entrance with a Dollarama sign below it.
Dawson Creek Mall. (BOSA Commercial)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A black pickup truck crashed through the Dawson Creek Mall Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal a couple of ATMs.

According to Sergeant Chris Manseau, just before 4 a.m. on March 8th, a truck went through the Dawson Creek Mall main entrance.

The occupant attempted to steal an ATM and a Bitcoin ATM from the mall.

Police say no additional information will be released at this time, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Author

Shailynn Foster

