Attempted ATM theft at Dawson Creek Mall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A black pickup truck crashed through the Dawson Creek Mall Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal a couple of ATMs.
According to Sergeant Chris Manseau, just before 4 a.m. on March 8th, a truck went through the Dawson Creek Mall main entrance.
The occupant attempted to steal an ATM and a Bitcoin ATM from the mall.
Police say no additional information will be released at this time, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
