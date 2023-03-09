City to award tender to fix previous defects on 108th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will award a tender to fix defects created by previous contractors on 108th Street and 114A Avenue.
According to a report by city staff, the defects and incomplete work at the intersection and “The Station” subdivision were created by FSJ North Point Developments Ltd. in 2015 and Solarium Industries in 2016.
To fix these issues, the city put out a call for tender in February, which has since closed.
The report indicates that the city received five tenders for the project, with staff recommending Fort St. John-based Terus Construction Ltd. be awarded the work for $1.1 million.
Council will make a decision when they meet on March 13th.
The full report on the tendering award for the project can be read below:
