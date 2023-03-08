Registration is now open for Spark Women’s Leadership Conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Registration is now open for the 10th Anniversary of the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference at the Pomeroy Hotel.
The event being held on May 17th and 18th will also offer a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person due to the successful virtual events held in 2021 and 2022.
According to a release from Spark, this year’s theme of Rockstar Move – Step Into Your Greatness is about “understanding that greatness comes from the courage to push through fear and doubt to grow confidence and assurance.”
The event in May will include sessions about “From One-Hit Wonder to ROCKSTAR Legend,” “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Your Music at Work: Letting Your Leadership Take Centre Stage.”
In-person early bird registration fees are $450, and the live stream option is $99 until April 16th, 2023, when prices will go up to $500 for in-person and $149 for virtual attendance.
Register online at the Sharing the Spark Website.
