Registration is now open for Spark Women’s Leadership Conference

By News March 8, 2023 1 minute of reading
A group of women on couches talking on stage.
A group of presenters talking on stage at a previous Spark conference. (Spark Women’s Leadership Conference)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Registration is now open for the 10th Anniversary of the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The event being held on May 17th and 18th will also offer a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person due to the successful virtual events held in 2021 and 2022.

According to a release from Spark, this year’s theme of Rockstar Move – Step Into Your Greatness is about “understanding that greatness comes from the courage to push through fear and doubt to grow confidence and assurance.”

The event in May will include sessions about “From One-Hit Wonder to ROCKSTAR Legend,” “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Your Music at Work: Letting Your Leadership Take Centre Stage.

In-person early bird registration fees are $450, and the live stream option is $99 until April 16th, 2023, when prices will go up to $500 for in-person and $149 for virtual attendance.

Register online at the Sharing the Spark Website.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.