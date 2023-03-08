RCMP looking for witnesses of pedestrian fatality

The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for witnesses of the death of a man Monday evening.
By News March 8, 2023 1 minute of reading
A shot of police on a road in Fort St. John with pylons blocking off most of the road.
Police presence on 100th Street. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for witnesses to a vehicle incident Monday afternoon that resulted in the death of a local man.

After reviewing video footage in the area, police noticed vehicles and pedestrians present around the time of the crash, 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., that officers would like to speak with.

Anyone with more information is requested to call the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.

Police and Emergency Services personnel responded to an incident on 100th Street and 99th Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m.

A BC Conservation Officer reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and found bystanders providing first aid to the unresponsive adult male.

Police say the man had been struck by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing.

He was transported to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Initially, the City of Fort St. John said that a city vehicle was involved in the incident. Shortly after, the city issued an update stating that police hadn’t confirmed whether a city vehicle was involved.

