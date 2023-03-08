Local dancers qualify for Synergy Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local dancers from Peace Fusion Dance Company qualified for Synergy Provincials after their performances at a competition in Maple Ridge last week.
The local dance company entered eight group numbers, 26 solos, and four duos into the competition. All eight group numbers placed within the top ten at the Synergy Dance Competition.
“L’Apres Midi” placed first in the 13 plus tap group, “Lusco Fusco” placed first in the modern group, and “The Story” placed third in the overall contemporary group. All three groups qualified for provincials.
“Rylea’s Tap Solo” took second place for overall teen soloist, qualifying the dancer for provincials.
According to Peace Fusion Dance Company owner Stephanie Baker, qualifying for Synergy Provincials is “extremely difficult.”
“The kids have been inspired, motivated, and grown each season,” said Baker. “I’ve been so lucky to watch it all unfold.”
Synergy Provincials will take place in Coquitlam at the end of May.
Peace Fusion Dance Company’s results from last week’s Synergy Dance Competition:
Groups:
•”L’Apres Midi” won the top 13+ Tap group
•”Lusco Fusco” won top Modern group
•”The Story” placed 3rd in Overall Contemporary group
•”5 Guys” placed 5th in Overall 13+ Tap group
•”Raining Men” placed 6th in Overall 12 & Under Jazz group
•”Home” placed 7th in Overall 13+ Lyrical group
•”Baby Workout” placed 8th in Overall 13+ Jazz group
•”Zero to Hero” placed 9th in Overall 12 & under Variety group
SOLOS/DUOS:
•Rylea’s Tap solo placed 2nd in Overall Teen Soloist
•Julia’s Jazz solo placed 9th in Overall Intermediate Soloist
•Macey’s Tap solo placed 5th in Overall Junior Soloist
•Portlynn’s Jazz solo placed 6th in Overall Mini Soloist
•Abby’s Acro solo placed 8th in Overall Micro Soloist
•Julia & Macey’s Tap duo placed 9th in Overall Junior/Intermediate Duo/Trio
•Macey & Tempe’s Jazz duo placed 10th in Overall Junior/Intermediate Duo/Trio
•Abby & Portlynn’s Jazz duo placed 10th in Overall Micro/Mini Duo/Trio
