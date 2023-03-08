Fundraiser created for new mom suffering postpartum complications

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Funds are being raised for a local mom following complications with her pregnancy.
Danielle Creed gave birth to her daughter Leia in February after a difficult pregnancy, according to Jennifer Eady, Creed’s future sister-in-law.
On February 27th, Creed was rushed to the Fort St. John Hospital with a case of severe pancreatitis, a severe infection and fluid accumulation in her abdomen.
Eady said she had been in and out of consciousness in the hospital until March 6th, when Creed’s lung collapsed, so she had to be medevaced to the Prince George hospital for further care.
Now, there are concerns that her blood is low in specific minerals, making it unable to hold fluids, causing fluid to continue collecting in her abdomen, Eady explained.
Creed is in critical condition and has been separated from her new baby for an undetermined amount of time.
Eady started a GoFundMe for her brother, Michael Meyer, and Creed to assist with the financial burden of added expenses for the baby, loss of work for Meyer and travel expenses to visit Creed now that she is in Prince George.
Additionally, Eady hopes to support Creed’s mom so she can accompany her daughter in Prince George.
They are also looking for donations of baby clothing size two and up and diapers size two and up.
To donate or to contact Eady about donations, visit the GoFundMe page titled Help Mike Meyer and Danielle Creed.
