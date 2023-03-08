Carters Jewellers Women of FSJ

“Inspired women, inspire women”
Nominate that inspiring and passionate woman within the community that drives change, and always strives to do better. Women of FSJ is meant to highlight and celebrate the dedication and drive that women add to Fort St. John. Nominate a woman you know that is always out in the community striving for better. From charity to strong women in business- Carters Jewellers wants to celebrate HER!
