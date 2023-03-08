FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John resident is raising funds for the family of a local young boy recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
Last Thursday evening Kevin Barker received a call from his wife, Carling, that his son Hudson was sick and needed to be flown to Vancouver Children’s Hospital, said Kevin’s co-worker, Kandase Walt.
Carling was left to prepare for the trip, while Kevin had to drive home from a work camp, but later made it to Vancouver after his wife and son.
Once in Vancouver, Hudson was subject to several tests and a blood transfusion before being diagnosed with ALL.
“This is now just the beginning of a long road of treatments, travel and heartache for this beautiful family,” said Walt.
Kevin is the sole breadwinner for the family, as Carling works as a stay-at-home mom to Braxton, Sophie, Henry and Hudson.
Walt began a GoFundMe for the family, calling it All in for Hudson.
Since the GoFundMe was started, $6,620 has been raised.
To donate and for updates, visit the GoFundMe page to help Hudson’s family.
An account under Kevin Barker is also set up at FSJ Return It for anyone looking to donate their recycling money.
