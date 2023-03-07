Nielsen family extends thank you to community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tegan Nielsen’s family is extending a thank you to the community for organizing a number of successful fundraisers after a tobogganing accident last year.
A GoFundMe set up for the family after Tegan suffered a severe spinal cord injury from the accident on March 9th, 2022, is now at $147,085
The Inconnu Swim Club also held a fundraiser at one of their swim meets, and the Wheels for Tegan event organized by local community members raised over $65,000.
Tegan and her family returned home at the end of January from the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.
Below is a thank you letter to the community from the Nielsen family:
“Thank you to the organizers, volunteers, generous donors, attendees, Roadside Distractions, Montney Coulees, Pomeroy Hotel, and anyone else that helped with the “Wheels for Tegan” fundraiser on June 25, 2022. The volume of donations for the event was honestly mind-boggling to us. This, along with the amount of people attending and taking part in the night’s festivities, truly confirms what our family has known all along; Fort St. John is home, and when a tragic event occurs to someone within the community, everyone steps up to help in any way they can. We are very grateful and appreciative that people took time from their busy lives to help us. It is great to finally be home and see familiar faces throughout the Community.
Again, please accept our sincere gratitude and thank you.
Jamie, Tracy, Tegan, and Tyson Nielsen”
