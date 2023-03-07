Man killed by snow clearing equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man was killed after being hit by snow-clearing equipment Monday, according to the Fort St. John RCMP.
Police and Emergency Services personnel responded to the incident on 100th Street and 99th Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m.
A BC Conservation Officer reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and found bystanders providing first aid to the unresponsive adult male.
Police say the man had been struck by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing.
He was transported to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to the injuries sustained.
RCMP wants to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or may have been in the area between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. that may have dash cam video.
Anyone with more information is requested to call the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.
Initially, the City of Fort St. John said that a city vehicle was involved in the incident. Shortly after, the city issued an update stating that police hadn’t confirmed whether a city vehicle was involved.
