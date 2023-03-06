City vehicle potentially involved in incident with pedestrian

UPDATE: The city confirmed that a large police presence near 99th Avenue and 100th Street on Monday was due to the vehicle incident.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says a city vehicle may have been involved in an incident with a pedestrian Monday.
The city confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that the police presence near 99th Avenue and 100th Street around 5 p.m. was due to the vehicle incident
The city said it is cooperating with the RCMP.
“We are thankful for the quick response of emergency personnel and will continue to support all of those impacted by this incident, including the pedestrian and our employees,” said the city in a statement.
The city said no further information will be provided. Energeticcity.ca has reached out to the RCMP for comment.
