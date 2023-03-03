Hudson’s Hope receiving $187,500 for pool repairs

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is receiving $187,500 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to repair its outdoor pool.
According to the NDIT, the project includes the replacement of the pool liner, floor membrane, floor inlets and gutters to restore the outdoor pool.
Acting Mayor James Cryderman said the pool, built in the early 2000s, is the only outdoor swimming pool in the region and called it an icon for the community.
The pool liner is currently over 19 years old, said Cryderman, adding that the life expectancy of many pool components is 15 years or less.
Without the improvements, safety hazards will arise, and aesthetic deterioration will reduce its usability for events and current programming.
“The Hudson’s Hope community is grateful to NDIT for the financial support towards its outdoor swimming pool,” Cryderman said.
“Without this financial support, it would not be possible to rehabilitate the swimming pool.”
Last summer, the pool was closed down due to ongoing issues with the water treatment plant.
Recently, the district has announced its reversion to using the Peace River as a water source, though they are still facing some difficulties. A boil water advisory remains in place for the community.
