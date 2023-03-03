Hudson’s Hope receiving $187,500 for pool repairs

The District of Hudson’s Hope is receiving $187,500 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to repair its outdoor pool.
By News March 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
A picture of an outdoor pool.
Hudson’s Hope outdoor pool. (file photo)

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope is receiving $187,500 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to repair its outdoor pool.

According to the NDIT, the project includes the replacement of the pool liner, floor membrane, floor inlets and gutters to restore the outdoor pool.

Acting Mayor James Cryderman said the pool, built in the early 2000s, is the only outdoor swimming pool in the region and called it an icon for the community.

The pool liner is currently over 19 years old, said Cryderman, adding that the life expectancy of many pool components is 15 years or less.

Without the improvements, safety hazards will arise, and aesthetic deterioration will reduce its usability for events and current programming.

“The Hudson’s Hope community is grateful to NDIT for the financial support towards its outdoor swimming pool,” Cryderman said.

“Without this financial support, it would not be possible to rehabilitate the swimming pool.”

Last summer, the pool was closed down due to ongoing issues with the water treatment plant.

Recently, the district has announced its reversion to using the Peace River as a water source, though they are still facing some difficulties. A boil water advisory remains in place for the community.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.