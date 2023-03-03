Fort St. John lawyer found not guilty in sexual assault case

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Fort St. John lawyer Robert Zeunert has been found not guilty of sexual assault, according to the BC Prosecution Service.
Zeunert was on trial this week in Vancouver for an incident that occurred on February 18th, 2020, between him and his accuser, whose identity is protected due to a publication ban.
Both Zeunert and the complainant agreed they met at the Railway Club on Dunsmuir Street before the alleged assault took place.
The complainant said she was “very drunk” the evening of the incident and didn’t remember much.
Earlier in the week, she testified that she only remembers pieces of the night but not the order of events. One prominent detail she remembers was waking up to Zeunert performing oral sex on her.
Zeunert said she didn’t appear that drunk to him and said everything that happened was consensual. He admitted to performing oral sex on her, saying they fell asleep shortly after.
“I made sure that there was clear consent from her, that she had an operating mind, and she knew exactly what we were doing. Everything we did that night she consented to,” Zeunert said.
After deliberations, the jury found Zeunert not guilty Friday afternoon.
