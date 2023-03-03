Davies continues push for riding name change

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace River MLA Dan Davies is continuing his push to have his riding’s name changed to include the Northern Rockies.
Davies presented a bill to begin the name-changing process on February 23rd. The bill received a first reading from the Legislative Assembly and had its second reading tabled for the next meeting.
Davies told the assembly the name change would “better reflect” the regional composition of the North Peace River riding.
“The Northern Rockies regional district is a very important part of my riding. It is a place I am incredibly proud to represent along with the entirety of my riding,” Davies said.
In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Davies said a name change would also help better align the provincial riding’s name with the federal one, which was changed to include the Northern Rockies in 2013.
“I think it’s more inclusive and captures the difference in the riding, and that includes the Northern Rockies,” Davies said.
Davies also said it would help to avoid the confusion that often arises with the North and South Peace River ridings.
This is the second time Davies has attempted to get the Northern Rockies included in the riding’s name, with the first time happening back in 2018 before the last provincial election.
