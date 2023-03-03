Looking for something to do during spring break with the kids? Thanks to CN Rail there will be two movie showing at The Lido on Tuesday March 21st, 2023. The first movie will be The Batman Lego Movie at 3PM. Spongebob: Sponge on the Run will play at 6PM.
Each movie showing is free, however reserved seating is required. There will be no reservations at the door at the time of the event. The Lido will have popcorn and refreshments for sale.
Movie Details:
2:30PM – Doors Open
3:00PM – The Lego Batman Movie
–
5:30PM – Doors Open
6:00PM – Spongebob: Sponge on the Run
*Reserved seating required.
CN Rail presents Spring Break Movies at The Lido and is supported by Grimes Well Servicing, The Lido & Moose FM.
At every community event that Moose FM is apart of, we try an involve our community and local organizations. For this event The North Peace BC SPCA will join Spring Break Movies at The Lido. They will be on the floor saying hello to you, and joining us to share awareness on what the North Peace BC SPCA has been up to.
Want to donate to our local SPCA? Click HERE
