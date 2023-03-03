City’s plans for extended power outages

The City of Fort St. John has a procedure when it comes to extended power outages, but implementing those plans is done on a case-by-case basis.
By News March 3, 2023 2 minutes of reading
A powerline knocked at an angle at night. A white truck is parked beneath it.
A powerline was knocked over during a vehicle collision in Fort St. John on February 20th. (Adam Reaburn, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has a procedure when it comes to extended power outages, but implementing those plans is done on a case-by-case basis.

Energeticcity.ca contacted the city about its emergency plan following two power outages on February 20th that affected over 5,900 people and lasted several hours.

According to Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John, extended power outages are a risk identified in the city’s emergency plan.

He said the city had done some planning to support widespread power outages, such as providing backup power to certain city facilities to use as warming centres if needed.

Implementing the plan depends on the situation, such as how long the power is expected to be out, how much of the city is without power and how cold it is outside.

The power first went out at 7:45 p.m. on February 20th after a vehicle crashed into a power line on 86th Street. Another outage occurred after 10 p.m

BC Hydro initially expected to have the issue solved around midnight, but affected customers didn’t have power until 4 a.m. 

“Even if we had opened up facilities, would people have come to them at two o’clock in the morning?” Harvey said.

“There are other factors as well. So it really is kind of a case-by-case, looking at the best way to implement those things if needed.”

Energeticcity.ca reached out to BC Hydro for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.